LIVE: Philadelphia police ID driver accused of hitting 3 nurses outside hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials are expected to provide an update Tuesday on a hit-and-run crash that injured three nurses outside of a hospital over the weekend.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's office will provide new details during a press conference around 4:30 p.m.

The incident happened around 4:33 a.m. Saturday morning when investigators say the driver of a silver Jeep Cherokee was dropping off a shooting victim outside of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center's emergency department.

The nurses were rushing to the aid of the shooting victim when the driver of the Jeep fled the hospital, striking the nurses.

Penn Medicine says one nurse is hospitalized in critical condition. Two others received treatment for their injuries.

According to Philadelphia police, the nurse in critical condition is a 36-year-old male who suffered facial injuries and internal bleeding. The two others -- a 37-year-old man and a 51-year-old man -- are both listed in stable condition.

The suspected driver, who police identified as Jaadir Goodwyn, is still being sought at this time.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident was located on the 6800 block of Walnut Park Drive in Upper Darby.

The shooting victim is a 28-year-old male who was shot multiple times. Police say he may have also suffered a head injury as the driver fled the scene.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Belmont Ave in the Parkside section of the city.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the crash is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).