Comedian Sandra Bernhard talks about new tour, busy career

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Sandra Bernhard is a world-renowned comedian, actress and an LGBTQ+ rights activist.

Now, she is bringing her talents to our area.

"I tell other little anecdotes about my life and my family or my travels," Bernhard said.

The comedian chatted with Action News about her "Shapes & Forms" tour.

"It's a crazy mishmash wild journey...a crazy ride with me and my life," Bernhard said.

Off the stage, Bernhard is as busy as ever, making appearances on 'RuPaul's Drag Race', 'Severance', and most recently Disney's 'Percy Jackson and The Olympians'.

"It's me and Margaret Cho...it's special effects makeup and something I've never really done before," said Bernhard.

Bernhard is no stranger to Philadelphia, having shot her first movie 'The House of God' here.

And she loves to keep coming back.

"Philly is like New York's little sister. I love it there. I love the vibe," said Bernhard.

We couldn't end our interview without asking: could there be another season or a reunion of FX's 'Pose'?

"I don't think they'll ever pick up 'Pose' again...Thank God we got to do as much as we did," Bernhard told Action News.

You can see Sarah Bernhard's 'Shapes & Forms' tour at Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

The show is on April 27.

You can get tickets here.