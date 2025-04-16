24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
PPA issuing warning tickets to drivers caught parking in bus lanes
Divers parking in SEPTA bus lanes and bus stops get a warning from the Philadelphia Parking Authority. But come May 7, you'll be hit with a $76 ticket

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Right now, drivers parking in SEPTA bus lanes and bus stops get a warning from the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

But come May 7, you'll be hit with a $76 ticket.

That's when AI equipped cameras will go active on 150 buses and 30 trolleys along four routes in Center City.

Video of violations recorded by the cameras will be inspected by PPA officers before a ticket is issued.

The enforcement will expand to other routes later this year.

