SEPTA, PPA to announce ticketing crackdown on bus lanes parking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA and the Philadelphia Parking Authority are expected to announce their initiative of using AI technology on buses to issue tickets to drivers who park in bus lanes.

Officials will make the announcement Monday morning.

They said their goal is for the Automated Bus Camera Enforcement Initiative to alleviate congestion and improve public safety.

Officials said the program will start next month with 150 buses and 30 trolleys in Center City.

The routes include: 17, 21, 33 and 42.

Tickets will be $76 in Center City and $51 in other areas.

Action News has been covering this since Mayor Jim Kenny signed it into law back in 2023.

In a special report two weeks ago, Action News Investigators got a first hand look at how the tech will decipher between cars that parked legally and illegally.

PPA, SEPTA teaming up to crack down on illegal parking in bus lanes

The PPA said the technology has been deployed in other major cities: New York, DC, and Los Angeles. And has improved times, but the technology also reportedly led to thousands of mistaken parking violations.

SEPTA officials said they'll have a team monitoring to avoid mistakes.

Bus drivers hope the camera will help.

"I think a lot of people will respect it a little bit more and be more aware," said SEPTA bus driver Dwayne Campbell. "You have passengers that have to get on and off the bus safely and it makes the job very difficult when you got to weave in and out of traffic all the time."

Some drivers aren't happy about it.

"Where are we going to park? I don't know what we're going to do," one driver said. "The city doesn't have nowhere for us to park so what do they want us to do? No, that's highway robbery."

The PPA will start handing out tickets on May 1st and then expand the program to more bus routes some time this summer.