PPA raising prices in Philadelphia in effort to improve congestion, open up more parking spots

By 6abc Digital Staff
Friday, June 27, 2025 1:18PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parking in Center City is about to cost you more.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is raising prices for the first time in a decade.

Starting July 1, the hourly parking rate for Arch to Locust streets, between 4th to 20th, will jump from $3 to $4 an hour.

Spots along Spring Garden to Bainbridge streets from the Schuylkill to Delaware Rivers will go from $2.50 to $3.50 an hour.

ALSO SEE: Philadelphia Parking Authority to start ticketing drivers who park in bus lanes

And Center City's long-term meters, which are four-hour and 12-hour meters, will increase from $1.50 to $2.50 an hour.

The PPA says the higher prices will improve congestion and open up more parking spots.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
