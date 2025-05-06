Philadelphia Parking Authority to start ticketing drivers who park in bus lanes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers will start receiving tickets for illegally parking or stopping in bus lanes in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Some SEPTA buses and trolleys are equipped with cameras and artificial technology.

Action News was the first to get a look at how that technology works.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says that during the warning period alone, they issued more than 4,200 warnings.

The cameras capture vehicles that are disregarding the law and then PPA issues a ticket.

Tickets will cost $76 in Center City and $51 everywhere else.

