24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia Parking Authority to start ticketing drivers who park in bus lanes

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 9:28PM
Philadelphia Parking Authority to start ticketing drivers who park in bus lanes
Drivers will start receiving tickets for illegally parking or stopping in bus lanes in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers will start receiving tickets for illegally parking or stopping in bus lanes in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Some SEPTA buses and trolleys are equipped with cameras and artificial technology.

Action News was the first to get a look at how that technology works.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says that during the warning period alone, they issued more than 4,200 warnings.

RELATED: SEPTA and Philadelphia Parking Authority announce crackdown on illegal bus lane parking

The cameras capture vehicles that are disregarding the law and then PPA issues a ticket.

Tickets will cost $76 in Center City and $51 everywhere else.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW