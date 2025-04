Phillies place Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring strain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have placed Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list.

This is due to a right hamstring strain.

His placement on the injured list is retroactive to April 17, making him eligible to come off the list on April 27 when the team is in Chicago to face the Cubs.

To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, the Phillies have called up Cal Stevenson from Lehigh Valley (AAA).