The Philadelphia Police Department honors their first 'Crisis-Canine' with his own badge

One of the members of the Philadelphia Police Department is a well-trained dog named "Bailey," who is a "Crisis-Canine."

One of the members of the Philadelphia Police Department is a well-trained dog named "Bailey," who is a "Crisis-Canine."

One of the members of the Philadelphia Police Department is a well-trained dog named "Bailey," who is a "Crisis-Canine."

One of the members of the Philadelphia Police Department is a well-trained dog named "Bailey," who is a "Crisis-Canine."

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has honored a very special member of their crew.

Bailey is the department's first ever "Crisis-Canine."

Together with Officer Paul Andrews, they tend to community members in high stress scenarios, using Bailey's calming skills to de-escalate situations.

"We go out and we try to find the best resources we can for individuals who are in some type of either mental health crisis, individuals who are suicidal or homicidal. We try to connect them to the best resources we can to have a better outcome," said Officer Andrews.

"We couldn't be more happy with choosing Officer Andrews for this first integral role. He's put in over 80 hours of additional training with Bailey, and he's doing a great job out there," said Lieutenant Victoria Casale, Commanding Officer of the Behavioral Health Unit in the Philadelphia Police Department.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel designated Bailey with his own Police Badge ahead of a bright career.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

