Police said those responsible can face a $300 fine or have their cars towed.

Philadelphia is cracking down on illegal street mechanics: 'It's a safety issue'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From unlicensed auto mechanics to abandoned vehicles to short dumping, Philadelphia police said these hazards are scattered throughout the city.

Residents have complained about these problems for years.

"It's creating nuisance behavior in that neighborhood," said Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Michael O'Donnell. "Not only are they leaving cars behind, they're leaving rubbish behind. They're leaving residue from doing oil changes, and it's becoming an environmental issue."

O'Donnell said officers are teaming up with the city's parking authority and licenses and inspections department to crack down on these illegal operations.

He said unlicensed mechanics set up shop on private property and parking lots like they did on one near 70th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

"It's a safety issue," said O'Donnell. "These aren't, that we know of, qualified mechanics. They don't have a licenses or business licenses. They're not regulated. They're leaving oil there. Kids are right near a day care in one location."

On Wednesday, the team responded to Front and Tasker streets where mechanics worked under I-95 and left residents angry and concerned.

"You'll see people working on two or three cars at a time," said Patrick Fitzmaurice, who is the Pennsport Civic Association president. "They usually have a van or a truck that has all their tools in it, like you see in an automotive garage. They'll leave parts all over the place. They'll leave tires all over the place. Then it's the responsibility of the neighborhood basically to clean up."

O'Donnell said they also towed abandoned and unregistered vehicles at this location.

"Our goal is to hit 10,000 in the city and move 10,000 vehicles from the streets," said O'Donnell. "We're working diligently with that."

O'Donnell hopes the stronger enforcement sends a clear warning that "we're coming."

"We're coming out, and we're going to be enforcing, so just be aware," he added.

Residents can report these issues to 911 or 311.