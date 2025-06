Philadelphia police switching to new midnight blue uniforms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers have worn light blue uniforms shirt for nearly 50 years but will soon be getting a new look.

Action News has confirmed that the department is switching to midnight blue uniform shirts.

The darker color will be paired with the new outer ballistic vest carriers currently being rolled out citywide.

Supervisors will still wear white.

The change is expected this fall.