Philadelphia police exhuming unidentified human remains from city's Potter's Field

Potter's Field is a public burial place for paupers, unknown persons, and criminals.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia police homicide unit is exhuming unidentified human remains from Potter's Field in Philadelphia's Parkwood section on Tuesday.

