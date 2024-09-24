WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police exhuming unidentified human remains from city's Potter's Field

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 24, 2024 5:01PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia police homicide unit is exhuming unidentified human remains from Potter's Field in Philadelphia's Parkwood section on Tuesday.

With advanced technology, investigators are now hoping to identify homicide victims from decades ago.

Potter's Field is a public burial place for paupers, unknown persons, and criminals.

Action News has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

