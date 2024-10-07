Hit-and-run crash along Broad Street leaves pedestrian dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place Sunday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. along the 3900 block of North Broad Street.

At the scene, police say they found a 56-year-old pedestrian who had been struck by a car. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no word yet on his identity.

According to police, the vehicle and suspects involved in the incident fled the area.

Police say a bumper from the fleeing vehicle was recovered at the scene.

No further details have been released. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.