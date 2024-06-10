WATCH LIVE

2 teens shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 11:11AM
2 teens shot not long after large group of young people seen in the area, police say
Two teenagers were shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around the same time a large group of young people were spotted in the area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. It happened not long after a large group of juveniles were seen in the area.

The shooting happened along the 3500 block of Ridge Avenue, just after midnight Sunday into Monday.

Police say a 19-year-old was shot in the neck and a 16-year-old was shot in the leg.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Officers say the sizeable group of young people were spotted on surveillance cameras shortly before the gunfire, however, the incident as a whole and any possible connection remains under investigation.

