Police investigating shooting in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of E. Westmoreland Street.

Chopper 6 was over the scene, where crime scene tape is blocking the street and it appears police had marked several spots in the area for evidence.

People nearby told Action News they heard multiple shots being fired.

One person was being treated at the scene.

Action News is working to find out more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.