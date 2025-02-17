Philadelphia police investigating after tree lands on car, kills woman in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deep feeling of devastation and disbelief among neighbors in Northeast Philadelphia after police said a woman died when a tree brought down possibly by strong winds crushed her car on Sunday evening.

Police said it happened on the 500 block of Hill Creek Drive around 6:15 p.m.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but neighbors who said they knew her said she was near her home.

Elizabeth Balaguer said they just went to church Sunday morning before the tragic accident.

"You are so blessed, and then for this to happen, it's like where's the blessing after that? She's a great person," said Balaguer.

Balaguer said they shared these final words:

"I told her I loved her. She told me I love you too; have a great night. I said you too. We kinda grabbed our hands and she stood there, and it just hurts."

First responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

"From one minute enjoying our time, her singing in a church concert to an accident because of these trees," said Balaguer.

Friends describe the victim as a wonderful person who is truly adored by her community.

"Everything she does is with good intentions, and when I was going through a lot she would come get me, come on," said Balaguer.

"Good, sweet, kind woman. Churchly. (She)

cared for everyone (and) had a big heart," said Yolanda Spencer who is another neighbor.

As residents grieve such a tragic loss, they said they'll cherish her decades of goodness and grace.

"Just a loss for words right now," said Spencer. "Good-spirited person. She will truly be missed."

"I love her. I'm here for her. I'm praying for her, and I'm going to pray for her tonight, tomorrow, every day because she's loved," said Balaguer.

Before this incident, neighbors said another tree fell in the neighborhood and knocked down wires.