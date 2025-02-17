High winds topple trees and cause damage across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high winds toppled the awning at the Sunoco as station on the 600 block Chester Pike in Sharon Hill Sunday night.

And on the 3300 block of Darby Road in Haverford we found this tree down in a heavily wooded area. A tree removal service company who was in the area says they have their hands full.

"We've received about 20 calls so far since about 6 p.m. for multiple tree emergencies. Trees on structures, trees blocking driveways, you know on top of buildings through houses," said Jake Chmielowski, Owner Jake's tree service.

The Action Cam was there on the 1100 block of East Baltimore Pike in Nether Providence,where multiple trees and wires fell across the street.

In the Overbrook section of Philadelphia, trees hit at least 5 cars On the 5600 block of Wyndale Avenue. No injuries were reported. PECO says they're working on trying to restore power lost from the down wires.

"We have crews working to assess damage as quickly as we can," said Ben Armstrong, Spokesperson, Peco. With the wind warnings posted through tomorrow, power crews and tree services say their work has just begun.

"We're expecting you know over 100 calls tomorrow in our office we have some extra staff coming in too," said Chmielowski.