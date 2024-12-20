Philadelphia police looking to ID man in connection with fatal hit-and-run case

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are now surveillance photos of a person Philadelphia police want to identify as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run.

A 42-year-old woman was killed back on October 13 at 5th Street and Indiana Avenue in the Fairhill section of the city.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police released pictures of a man they believe was driving a stolen Hyundai that was allegedly involved in the fatal crash.

PICTURED: Philadelphia police are looking to identify this man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Oct. 13, 2024.

Investigators believe the driver attempted to swerve around the victim but struck her instead. The driver then reportedly continued down the sidewalk, where the car hit a pillar and several parked cars.

Police and several witnesses said two to three men jumped out of the car and fled the area on foot after the crash.

Anyone with information about the person seen in the images released by police is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.