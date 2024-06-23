Philadelphia police officer in critical condition after being shot in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on Saturday night in the Kensington section of the city.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of F Street.

A police source tells Action News the officer was shot in the head in an area behind the ear.

The gunman is described as a Hispanic male with cornrow-style hair wearing all-black clothing and white sneakers.

He was last seen in the area of G and Tioga.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker