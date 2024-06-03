Philadelphia police officer injured after fight breaks out near school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured after a fight broke out near a school on Monday.

It happened at approximately 3 p.m. across from the Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School.

According to police, an officer was injured while responding to the fight, which was not on school property.

Action News has learned that the fight was among adults. Officers were already on the scene helping with dismissal and tried to intervene when the dispute broke out.

Authorities say the injured officer was maced.

It is unclear what started the fight.