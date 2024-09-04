Philadelphia officer involved in crash while driving shooting victim to hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was involved in a crash after responding to a shooting on Wednesday.
It happened just after 4 p.m. on 62nd and Vine streets.
According to police, the officer found a man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
The officer then reportedly tried to escort the victim to the hospital in a patrol car.
That's when investigators say the officer was involved in a crash.
It is unclear where the crash took place and what may have caused it.
Investigators have not said whether the officer was injured. There is also no word on the victim's condition.