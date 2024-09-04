Philadelphia officer involved in crash while driving shooting victim to hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was involved in a crash after responding to a shooting on Wednesday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on 62nd and Vine streets.

According to police, the officer found a man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

The officer then reportedly tried to escort the victim to the hospital in a patrol car.

That's when investigators say the officer was involved in a crash.

It is unclear where the crash took place and what may have caused it.

Investigators have not said whether the officer was injured. There is also no word on the victim's condition.