Philadelphia police officer riding dirt bike injured after being struck by car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia officer riding a dirt bike was injured on Sunday after being struck by a car, police say.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on East Cayuga and Bennington streets.

Authorities say the officer was working an ATV detail when a woman driving a black Honda CRV made a U-turn and struck the police dirt bike.

The officer reportedly slid into a parked vehicle after the collision, which caused injuries.

Authorities say the officer, who has not been identified, was transported to Temple University Hospital in an unknown condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police say there was damage to the front end of the Honda and the police dirt bike was totaled.

There is no word yet on whether charges will be filed in this case.