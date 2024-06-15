Philadelphia police investigating after officer shoots dirt biker rider

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an officer reportedly shot a dirt bike rider in the Fairhill neighborhood on Saturday.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on 6th and Somerset streets.

Police say its ATV detail was in the area when officers witnessed a dirt bike rider backing into a garage.

"They were following him on his dirtbike, which we know is illegal in the city. The officer, when he stopped, that's when the uniformed officer confronted him," noted Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram with Philadelphia police.

Authorities say police confronted the dirt bike rider to inform him what he was doing was illegal, which is when he allegedly displayed a gun.

The officers then fired at the suspect at least two times, investigators say.

Authorities say the suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say its dirt bike unit has been out in the city attempting to curb dirt biking and ATV riding in the city, which has caused chaos in some neighborhoods.

"They disturb the peace and quality of our neighborhoods. They don't care they are a public safety risk and this is a prime example of why we do enforcement against them," said Cram.

Investigators have not said whether the officer in this incident was injured.

