Homeowner held hostage by man accused of shooting Philly police officer recounts terrifying ordeal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is still fighting for his life after being shot in the line of duty this weekend.

He's been in the ICU since Saturday night.

The suspected gunman has been charged following a massive manhunt and barricade situation.

Now, Action News is learning more about the dramatic conclusion to that search.

The suspect has been identified by police as 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez.

He was locked up Saturday night after police say he shot an officer and then barricaded himself inside someone else's home and held that resident hostage.

That homeowner spoke exclusively with Action News through a translator.

He did not want to be identified but said the suspect who held him hostage actually called someone to explain how he had just shot an officer and was asking for help.

The homeowner who was held hostage says he was sitting outside when Vazquez walked into his house as if he lived there.

" [ He ] says, 'If you try anything, I'm going to pistol whip you and I'm going to keep continue hurting you if you don't cooperate,'" the translator relayed on behalf of the homeowner.

For nearly two hours, the man sat there scared, not knowing what to do.

"He's saying he was scared. He didn't expect anything to come out like this. He was just on the steps getting some cool air, and he just walked in the house and he just hold him hostage, grabbed him by his shirt and collar and told him, 'Get in the room, don't move. When everything calms down, I'm going to let you go. I'm going to leave,'" the translator relayed.

Police say it all started when two officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3500 block of F Street in the Kensington section of the city just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say four people were inside that car and that officers saw a holster during the stop.

Police say that's when Vazquez fled from the scene and, while doing so, fired three times at the officers.

One of the officers was shot in the neck. His partner returned fire and then rushed the wounded officer to Temple University Hospital.

The officer who was shot remains in critical condition in the surgical ICU.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel spoke outside of Temple University Hospital late Saturday night.

"I often come here with a lot of anger about what my men and women must endure. Today, I come with a different request. Today I sat in an auditorium with about 75 to 100 men from the East Division, and we held hands as Commissioner Stanford brought us together and we prayed for our officer," Bethel said. "So today, I ask people across the city of Philadelphia to pray for our officer."

"We need to pray for this Philadelphian serving [ and ] protecting the people of our city, doing a noble job under very tough circumstances. His partner, I want us to pray from him as well," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (D) added.

Several people inside the car with the gunman are also in police custody, though it's still unclear if they are facing charges.

Vazquez is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder. He's also facing charges of burglary, kidnapping and other offenses in connection with the home invasion.

The name of the officer who was shot has not been released. Officials say he is 31 years old and a six-year veteran of the force.

