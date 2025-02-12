Investigation underway after police officer shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- An investigation is underway after a police officer was shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at North 23rd Street and West Indiana Avenue.

Action News has learned the officer was shot once in the hand and once in the ballistic vest.

The injured officer was taken to Temple University Hospital by their partner. The officer's condition is unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.