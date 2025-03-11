Philadelphia police officers honor Sgt. Robert Wilson III 10 years after his death

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the Philadelphia Police Department came together Tuesday to remember Sgt. Robert Wilson III.

Officers gathered at a community mural in Strawberry Mansion that bears his name to celebrate his life, legacy and sacrifice.

Wilson was killed by two armed men who held up a GameStop store at 22nd and Lehigh on March 5, 2015.

He was inside doing a safety check when he decided to purchase a gift for his son.

The two gunmen, brothers Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams, announced a robbery and fired at Wilson.

He moved away from the counter to draw their fire, successfully protecting employees and customers of the store.

That's when he was fatally shot.

The two suspects were immediately arrested thanks in no small part to Wilson's partner, Officer Damien Stevenson, who was waiting outside in their marked police car.

In fact, authorities say Hipps and Williams walked past the police vehicle on their way into the store.

The two men pleaded guilty to the murder of Sgt. Wilson in 2018 and were sentenced to life in prison.