24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police release image of 2 suspects wanted in deadly Grays Ferry mass shooting

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 8:20PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released the photos of two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly mass shooting earlier this month in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

The shots rang out on July 7, around 12:57 a.m., on the 1500 block of S. Etting Street.

IMAGE: Philadelphia police are searching for these two suspects who are wanted in the deadly mass shooting on July 7.
IMAGE: Philadelphia police are searching for these two suspects who are wanted in the deadly mass shooting on July 7.

The victims who died have been identified as 24-year-old Azir Harris, 23-year-old Zahir Wylie and 19-year-old Jason Reese.

SEE ALSO | Grieving father speaks out after son killed in mass shooting in Philadelphia

On Tuesday, police released photos of suspects they say are wanted in the shooting.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

MORE | Video shows multiple people opening fire in Grays Ferry mass shooting that left 3 people dead

Video shows multiple people opening fire in Grays Ferry mass shooting that left 3 people dead
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW