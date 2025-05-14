24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philly police release image of suspect wanted in Center City attack

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 2:10AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an unprovoked attack on a woman in Center City.

It happened last Friday night as Summer Gillen was walking on the 300 block of South 12th Street.

MORE | 2 women victims of unprovoked, unrelated attacks in Center City: Police

2 women victims of unprovoked, unrelated attacks in Center City: Police

"A man came up behind me and yanked me by the back of my neck really hard. And, he shook me and started screaming something, some kind of nonsense," she told Action News. "He punched me in the side of my head. I was wearing these glasses. He tried to rip them off the side of my face."

Gillen said her instincts kicked in and she fought back against her attacker.

The suspect was able to get away.

On Tuesday night, police released a picture of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

IMAGE: Police are searching for this suspect, who is accused of attacking a woman on May 9 on the 300 block of South 12th Street.
IMAGE: Police are searching for this suspect, who is accused of attacking a woman on May 9 on the 300 block of South 12th Street.
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW