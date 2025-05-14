Philly police release image of suspect wanted in Center City attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an unprovoked attack on a woman in Center City.

It happened last Friday night as Summer Gillen was walking on the 300 block of South 12th Street.

"A man came up behind me and yanked me by the back of my neck really hard. And, he shook me and started screaming something, some kind of nonsense," she told Action News. "He punched me in the side of my head. I was wearing these glasses. He tried to rip them off the side of my face."

Gillen said her instincts kicked in and she fought back against her attacker.

The suspect was able to get away.

On Tuesday night, police released a picture of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.