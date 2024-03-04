SEPTA bus shooting leaves teen dead, 4 others wounded in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off a Route 6 SEPTA bus on Limekiln Pike.

Teen dead, 4 others wounded in shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen is dead and four other people are injured after gunfire rang out at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood on Monday.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says two gunmen walked up and started firing on the block around 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia police provide update on deadly shooting at bus stop on March 4, 2024.

A 17-year-old boy was killed by gunfire at Ogontz and Godfrey avenues.

"It definitely appears that this individual, our decedent, was targeted. The bus is stopped, people are starting to board the bus and that's when we have two individuals come up and start to fire, shooting him and unfortunately killing him," said Bethel.

Two women, aged 49 and 71, were shot while on a Route 6 SEPTA bus. Bethel says the 49-year-old suffered a graze wound and the 71-year-old was shot in the head. Both women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

IMAGE: Several bullets pierced a window of a SEPTA Route 6 bus on March 4, 2024. Two women on the bus were shot and wounded.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet and ran down the street to the 2000 block of Medary Avenue, where he was found by police.

Bethel says a fifth victim, also a 15-year-old boy, walked into the hospital suffering from a graze wound in connection with the shooting.

Both 15-year-olds are listed as stable.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off the Route 6 bus that came to a stop on the 6000 block Limekiln Pike.

According to Bethel, roughly 15 to 20 were waiting for the bus when the barrage of bullets were fired. About 50 police markers could be seen at the scene.

The shooting also happened right across the street from a day care. Neighbors who spoke with Action News said they were horrified.

"It's crazy. They need somebody on these corners when the kids come out of school because for real, it's a lot of kids that come out," said Dwight Alexander of Ogontz.

IMAGE: Chopper 6 over shooting investigation involving SEPTA bus on March 4, 2024.

Police are reviewing surveillance video, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

