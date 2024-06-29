Police: Suspects sought after 2 teenagers shot while running from gunfire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in the West Kensington neighborhood on Saturday.

It happened on the 2100 block of North Fairhill Street just after 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

An 18-year-old male later arrived at Temple University Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he was shot in the same area as the first teenager.

The 18-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Police told Action News that the victims were attending a party in the area when they heard gunshots. When they attempted to flee, they were shot and wounded.

Investigators say they found 24 shell casings at the scene and six more on the 2000 block of North Reese Street.

The Action Cam saw at least one home that appeared to have had a bullet go through the window.

A person who claimed they were temporarily staying there told Action News that the property was an Airbnb rental.

Neighbors also said they heard multiple gunshots overnight, but they initially assumed they were fireworks.

"'Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam!' Then it stopped and then it started again," Daniel Rembert recalled. "I wasn't sure what it was. I thought it was gunshots, but I didn't want to make an assumption."

Rembert also said he was shocked to hear about the shooting because that portion of North Fairhill Street was normally quiet.

Police have described the suspects in this case as two males with thin builds and dressed in all black. They were last seen fleeing the crime scene, investigators say.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

