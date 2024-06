Philadelphia police looking for suspect who assaulted Dollar General employee in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they say assaulted a store employee in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on June 8th at the Dollar General store on West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.

After some verbal exchange, the man picks up and throws several items at the cashier.

He also smashed the keyboard, breaking the victim's hand.

If you recognize this man, you're asked to call Central Detectives.