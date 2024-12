Philadelphia police seek to identify 3 accused of stealing woman's wallet, going on shopping spree

Three people are accused of stealing a woman's wallet at a Center City restaurant before using her credit card to go on a shopping spree at Macy's.

Three people are accused of stealing a woman's wallet at a Center City restaurant before using her credit card to go on a shopping spree at Macy's.

Three people are accused of stealing a woman's wallet at a Center City restaurant before using her credit card to go on a shopping spree at Macy's.

Three people are accused of stealing a woman's wallet at a Center City restaurant before using her credit card to go on a shopping spree at Macy's.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying three people accused of stealing a woman's wallet.

Police allege the trio stole the woman's wallet at a Center City restaurant, then used her credit card to go on a shopping spree at Macy's in Center City.

It happened back on December 8, but police just released the video on Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact the police.