Philadelphia business owner 'living in state of panic' as search continues for armed robber

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of armed robberies.

The trio of holdups occurred on October 7, 8, and 9 at corner stores in west and southwest Philadelphia.

The first robbery occurred at the Haverford Mini Market on Haverford Avenue. The second robbery occurred at The Eagles Food Market on Chester Avenue and the third happened at Vine Deli and Grocery store on N. Simpson Street.

Translated from Spanish, Duarte Espinal told Action News, "Without knowing if he's in jail, we have to be careful."

Espinal owns Haverford Mini Market. His business was robbed on October 7 around 1:30 p.m. Police said the man was observed on video pacing outside the store. He then entered and walked around inside for five minutes before committing the robbery.

PICTURED: Police are searching for this man who is wanted in a series of armed robberies that occurred on October 7, 8, and 9.

Surveillance video also showed the suspect producing a gun and threatening Espinal and another worker. They were able to run away toward the back of the store, and moments later, the man raised the weapon toward Espinal's wife behind the counter.

"She doesn't feel good, she's not doing well because she's thinks about it," Espinal said.

Police said the woman handed over cash and the man escaped with $300.

"This is not the way that one should be going about getting money. You need to go to work like the rest of us," Espinal said.

In all three cases, police say the suspect appears to be shopping but then pulls out a gun demanding money.

In the third robbery on October 9 at the Vine Deli and Grocery, police said the cashier reported the suspect purchased cigars and then pulled out a large black handgun, pointed it at them, and demanded money from the register.

Police said the suspect then walked around and tried to get behind the register. Employees were able to wrestle the gun away and the suspect ran. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, according to police.

Espinal remains concerned the man is still at large.

"I have to live in a state of panic ... one can't work in peace," Espinal said.

Police say if you see this suspect do not approach and call 911 immediately.