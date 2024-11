Philadelphia police trying to identify man suspected of sexually assaulting a child

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police need the public's help identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

Police released an image of the man at the Broad and Olney Transportation Center hours prior to the assault.

In the photo, he is shoeless and has bandages about his right eye.

He is known to frequent Center City, and take the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines.

Police say the assault happened on the 800 block of Chestnut Street, around 1:15 a.m. on November 2.