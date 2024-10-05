Priest brutally attacked inside Philadelphia home: 'This incident was targeted'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia priest is recovering after he was brutally attacked on Wednesday morning inside his home across from St. Maron's Maronite Catholic Church on Ellsworth Street.

According to police, a man kicked and banged on the priest's door and eventually made his way inside around 9:30 am. Once inside, he attacked the priest before running away.

On Friday, Action News spoke with Father Andrew El Tadchi, who now walks with a cane after being attacked.

"I would like to make it clear to everyone, South Philadelphia is very safe. It's a safe area. This incident was targeted, and it's in the very capable hands of the police department. I am assured justice will be served," said Father El Tadchi.

Police say the attacker has gray hair and a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and brown shoes.

Despite the brutal attack, Father El Tadchi wanted to share this message: "Stay positive, love each other, and be kind," he said.