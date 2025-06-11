Video captures tense moments between Philadelphia officer, protester in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tense moments unfolded between protesters and Philadelphia police in Center City on Tuesday night.

Viewer video obtained by Action News showed an officer and a protester in some sort of altercation at 10th and Market streets around 7 p.m.

It's still unclear what led up to the encounter.

Nearly 150 demonstrators started gathering around 4 p.m. outside the Federal Detention Center (FDC) at 7th & Arch streets while speaking out against President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement.

Police say there was a march to ICE headquarters around 4 p.m. At about 6:16 p.m., some members of the group began disrupting traffic and blocking streets, police said.

Fourteen people were arrested for disorderly conduct. One man was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer.

Two officers and two protesters who were arrested sustained minor injuries.

One police vehicle was also vandalized with spray paint, officials added.

The department released this statement on its use of force policy:

"Several officers employed force while making arrests. Consistent with Philadelphia Police Department policy, every use of force has been documented and will undergo a review to ensure compliance with departmental guidelines.

The Philadelphia Police Department supports the public's right to lawful, peaceful protest. We remain committed to facilitating First Amendment activity while protecting public safety and maintaining order on city streets."