Teen among two injured in shooting outside Oxford Circle home; 3 people in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are in custody after a shooting injured two people, including a teenager, outside of a home in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. Monday on the 6300 block of Horrocks Street.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and chest, and a 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her leg.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

The gunfire rang out on the front lawn, police say.

Police have not identified the three suspects or stated if they are facing any charges.

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

