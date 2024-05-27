  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teen among two injured in shooting outside Oxford Circle home; 3 people in custody

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, May 27, 2024 11:52PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are in custody after a shooting injured two people, including a teenager, outside of a home in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. Monday on the 6300 block of Horrocks Street.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and chest, and a 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her leg.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

The gunfire rang out on the front lawn, police say.

Police have not identified the three suspects or stated if they are facing any charges.

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW