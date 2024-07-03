Teen shot in chest while walking along street in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen was shot in the chest while walking along a street in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Lippencott Street around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the 17-year-old victim heard a gunshot and quickly realized that bullet hit him in the chest.

He somehow got to Temple University Hospital for treatment before police arrived on the shooting scene.

At this point, the teen is not cooperating with investigators. They don't know who shot him or if he was the intended target.

