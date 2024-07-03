WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teen shot in chest while walking along street in Philadelphia's Kensington section

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 10:11AM
Teen shot in chest while walking along street in Philadelphia's Kensington section
A teen was shot in the chest while walking along a street in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen was shot in the chest while walking along a street in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Lippencott Street around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the 17-year-old victim heard a gunshot and quickly realized that bullet hit him in the chest.

He somehow got to Temple University Hospital for treatment before police arrived on the shooting scene.

At this point, the teen is not cooperating with investigators. They don't know who shot him or if he was the intended target.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW