3 shot, including child, in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people, including a juvenile, on Thursday afternoon.

The shots rang out around 3 p.m. near the 300 and 400 blocks of East Allegheny Avenue in the city's Kensington section.

Action News has learned that a child and two other adults were injured in the shooting.

The view from Chopper 6 shows several scenes being cordoned off by police.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.