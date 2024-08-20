2 charged in Philadelphia shootout that injured 72-year-old woman, killed dog

Police say Salvatore Branco and Rhett Mazza started opening fire on each other around 5 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced charges Tuesday of two men allegedly involved in a shootout that injured a woman and killed a dog.

It happened on July 25 on the 1300 block of Porter Street.

Police say Salvatore Branco, 27, and Rhett Mazza, 37, started opening fire on each other around 5 p.m.

About 20 gunshots were fired at the scene. One of the bullets grazed a 72-year-old woman in the stomach as she was leaving her house, investigators said.

Another stray bullet took the life of a resident's dog.

Both men are facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault.

Branco was also charged with the straw purchasing of 11 firearms, three of which turned up in criminal cases around the city, the DA's office said.

"These arrests send a clear message to those who terrorize our community and traffic guns that they will be held accountable for their willful disregard for public safety," said DA Larry Krasner.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Branco is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 30, 2024, and Mazza is scheduled for his preliminary hearing on September 6, 2024.