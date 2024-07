72-year-old woman grazed by bullet in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was grazed by a bullet in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Porter Street.

Police say a 72-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the stomach. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

There was no word on what led up to the gunfire or if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.