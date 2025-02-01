Philadelphia, state leaders vow to stand up for immigrants in face of ICE raids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City and state leaders joined forces on Friday to send a message from Philadelphia City Hall that they hope reaches the White House. They say they're focused on protecting immigrants while upholding the law and making sure federal authorities follow the law.

"There are folks out there scared and concerned and they want to hear from leadership," said State Senator Sharif Street (D - Philadelphia County).

"We may be the underdogs, but this city has never shied away from a fight, and we won't this time either," said City Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier (D - District 3).

City leaders are vowing to stand up for the rights of immigrants as ICE raids have that community shaken.

"People don't want to go outside. They feel fear because they don't know what's going to happen," said Juan Carlos Romero Huerta, an immigrant and business owner in South Philadelphia.

Philadelphia City Councilmembers joined with state leaders, immigration groups and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner who has a warning for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who don't follow the law when interacting with immigrants.

"If you are inclined to use them as your scapegoat, harm them, be cruel to them, you better do it within the law," he said. "If you don't, try me!"

That stern warning comes after ICE raided a Juniata Park car wash earlier this week and took seven people into custody.

Scenes like that have more people reaching out to the office of the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia.

"They would like to know what are their rights," said Carlos Obrador, head consul for the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia.

The consulate takes calls 24/7 and is now hosting workshops to educate immigrants on their rights, including what to do if ICE agents show up at their homes without a warrant.

"What we tell them is they have the right not to open the door," said Obrador. "The idea is to send a message of calm to our community but also be prepared."

As immigration enforcement ramps up, so do efforts to defend immigrants, including the only immigrant on Philadelphia City Council.

"I represent what is good about this country because this is the only place I could come, start from scratch and be where I am," said Councilmember Nina Ahmad (D - At-Large)

"We don't need to be locking them up in cages. We don't need to be ripping them away from their kids," said State Rep. Joe Hohenstein (D - Philadelphia County).

"We're ready to fight for all of our residents and again we're here for you," said Philadelphia City Councilperson Rue Landau (D - At-Large)

Mexican consulate offices (https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/filadelfia/) are educating people on a new app that people can use to reach emergency contacts if they are detained.

Immigration groups are also calling for a boycott on Super Bowl Sunday. The Philadelphia Immigration Coalition (https://www.paimmigrant.org/) encourages immigrant workers to stay home on that day. They also encourage immigrant businesses to stay closed on Super Bowl Sunday. The idea is to show what the community would truly be like.