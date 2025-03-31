13-year-old accidentally shot in face while another teen playing with gun: Police

13-year-old accidentally shot in face while in basement: Police

13-year-old accidentally shot in face while in basement: Police

13-year-old accidentally shot in face while in basement: Police

13-year-old accidentally shot in face while in basement: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was rushed to the hospital on Monday after being injured in an apparent accidental shooting in Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. on the 4900 block of B Street in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say a 13-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.

The boy was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Action News has learned another teen was playing with a gun in the basement when the weapon went off.

No other injuries were reported.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

