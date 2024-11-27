The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau says tourism is booming in the city.

Philadelphia tourism increasing in the city ahead of big 2026

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People might be traveling out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday, but others are flocking to the city of brotherly love.

The agency reports a record 1.6 million hotel rooms were booked over the summer, which is up 8.2% from 2023.

Those positive numbers will be highlighted at a luncheon with the mayor.

Tourism generates billions for the local economy.

The city is ramping up for a big 2026.

Which is when we'll celebrate and mark the 250th birthday of America, as well as host some of the World Cup soccer matches, and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.