Heavy rain, strong winds bring down trees across Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy rain and strong winds brought down trees in parts of the region Sunday.

In Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood, a giant tree snapped in half in front of a home on Cottman Avenue.

Over in Middletown Township, Delaware County, another tree toppled, bringing down live wires on Pinebrook Drive.

Crossing into Delaware, first responders rushed to the Chinese Festival in Hockessin after tents collapsed and tables toppled over during the storm. Several people were hurt by the falling tents, but officials have not detailed the extent of those injuries.

Before the storm, many across the region spent the day trying to beat the heat.

"It's convenient," said Mari Cutler, who spent the day by the pool in Francisville. "It's local. With this heat wave, we needed it."

Philadelphia Councilmember Jeffery Young said the pool is one of the safe spots for families, along with more than 150 cooling centers

"It's great, the kids really love it. We want to make sure we continue to provide these opportunities for our children all summer long throughout the entire city."

Just blocks away, children were splishin' and splashin' at the splash pad in Roberto Clemente Park in Spring Garden.

"My kids are city kids and they absolutely love coming here," said Kelly Bonner.