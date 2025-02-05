24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday night; storm to bring rain, ice to Philadelphia region

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 11:57AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A major winter storm is heading toward the Philadelphia region, sweeping from the Midwest to the Northeast.

Millions from Iowa to Massachusetts are bracing for the storm, with alerts issued in D.C., Philadelphia, Hartford and Boston.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Philadelphia region and will go into effect at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to bring a wintry mix overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Action News meteorologists say it will start as a brief snow shower before changing to rain and ice, making for a messy morning commute on Thursday.

The greatest impacts are expected northwest of I-95.

The Action Cam spotted DelDOT crews putting brine down on the roads in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday night.

Luckily, it won't last long, with the rain expected to end by midday Thursday.

