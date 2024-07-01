The Philadelphia Zoo celebrates 150th anniversary as 'the first zoo in America'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo celebrated its 150th anniversary this week!

According to its website, the zoo held its grand opening on July 1, 1874. On that day, nearly 3,000 residents visited America's first zoo.

In an online statement, President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman wrote:

"This summer at Philadelphia Zoo, we're celebrating 150 years of you! On July 1, 1874, the Zoo held its grand opening. On that day, more than 3,000 guests experienced the first zoo in America. Since then, we've welcomed nearly 100 million guests from our city, region, country, and around the world, connecting them to the wonders of wildlife and inspiring action to protect what is precious on our planet. If you're a regular visitor, a member, someone who has visited many years ago, or a traveler to Philly this summer, we invite you to celebrate with us as we mark this milestone in our story. We have a number of great ways for you to become part of the history, and future, of America's First Zoo."

Since then, the zoo has welcomed millions of guests and cared for hundreds of exciting creatures.

To honor the zoo's vast history, from June 28 to June 30, organizers gave out commemorative pins to the first 150 guests who entered.

Animal habitats also had 150th anniversary-themed enrichment, and the Conservation Education team hosted activities for guests.

Those included a daily history tour of Impala Plaza. Tickets for the events could be found online.

To learn more about the zoo's history, visit philadelphiazoo.org.