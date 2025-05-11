Philadelphia Zoo honors Mother's Day with local families alongside 'Mommy' the Galapagos tortoise

Local families celebrated Mother's Day at the Philadelphia Zoo alongside a very special animal resident.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo was full of families celebrating Mother's Day.

They gathered for a brunch in their Peacock Pavillion.

"Families are so important to the Philadelphia Zoo. We want to make sure that this is a place for everybody where you can enjoy it and really make those memories that are going to last a lifetime," said Greg McCrohan, Manager of Guest Engagement at the Philadelphia Zoo.

One of the Zoo's own animal residents is also celebrating Mother's Day at over 90-years-old.

Her name is "Mommy," who mated with "Abrazzo" to hatch four Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise babies.

According to the Philadelphia Zoo, "Mommy" has been residing in their space for longer than any other animal.

