Philadelphia's 1st postpartum oasis offers round-the-clock care for mom and baby

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tucked away in a quiet wing of the Logan Hotel along the Ben Franklin Parkway, you'll find a sanctuary for new mothers.

"It's a reset I knew I needed, I just didn't know how to get it," said Melissa Scanzano, of Havertown.

The Shoshana is Philadelphia's only Postpartum retreat that focuses on a mom's physical and mental well-being, while providing round-the-clock care for infants too.

Moms are in good company here because the owners themselves are new parents, too. Spencer Isen and his wife just had twin boys, completing their family of six.

"We founded the Shoshana because I recognized that my wife needed more and I realized that there are mothers out there who needed more," said Spencer Isen, owner of the Shoshana.

Mom and baby can stay a minimum of three nights. It costs around $1100 a night, but includes so much, like 24-hour access to professional doulas, one-on-one lactation support, mediation and massage therapy. The list goes on.

"You're getting 24/7 access to our nursery where you can send your baby day or night totally judgement free, a mother's lounge with three to four classes daily, mental health support, nutrition, 3 meals daily catered for postpartum mothers," said Isen.

"I got here yesterday, and truly it's been an amazing experience," said Scanzano. "I spoke with a nutritionist who gave me some tips on helping my milk supply, and it's just everything I need is right here."

Scanzano delivered her sweet baby girl, Roma, six weeks ago and is spending the week here to heal and bond with her baby.

"I said to my husband, 'If you want me to be the best mom I can be, I need to take this time.' He said, 'Go, we'll figure it out,'" she said.

They offer classes for dads, too, from diaper changing and swaddling to postpartum support for mom.

"Let us love you, take care of you, take care of your baby -- you'll be a better parent for it," said Christina Graves, professional doula and assistant director at Shoshana.

Isen says they're working on improving access for more people and their budgets, while also trying to work with insurance companies to get covered services for moms in the future.

The Shoshana is offering a 20% discount on all bookings for the month of May.