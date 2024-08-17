Carlos Ruiz throws first pitch to kick off Phillies Alumni Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies kicked off Alumni Weekend at Citizen's Bank Park Friday night.

A lot of fan-favorite players attended the game, some even made an appearance on the field.

"One of those things when you're approaching CBP, it's ingrained in me, ingrained in all of us, to get that feeling of excitement," said Brad Lidge.

Fans erupted from the stands as Carlos "Chooch" Ruiz took his first steps onto the field.

He was recognized as one of two catchers in MLB history to catch four no-hitters.

Ruiz spoke with media through a translator and said every time he steps back on the field it brings back special memories.

He opened the game by throwing a pitch to Lidge. The duo will forever be a part of Phillies history.

Fans will never forget Harry Kalas' call as Lidge threw the final out to Ruiz to win the 2008 World Series.

Chooch admitted he didn't know Lidge was going to be behind home plate Friday night, calling Philadelphia his second home.

"The team they had right there -- unstoppable, unbelievable," said Andre Scott of Cherry Hill.

Fans of course reminisced on the impact the 2008 World Series champions team had on them and the city.

Alumni weekend continues Saturday and Sunday at the Bank.