Phillies London series: Watch parties, drink specials and bars opening early this weekend

Phillies fans are en route to London for weekend games vs. New York Mets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets this weekend in London.

Saturday's game will be held at 1:10 p.m. EST and Sunday's game will start at 10:10 a.m. EST.

If you're looking to head out for the games, here's a full list of bars and restaurants that are hosting watch parties:

(421 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA)

You can catch the game on both Saturday and Sunday. Cavanaugh's Headhouse will be serving up $1 hot dogs on Sunday, $7 Chili Cheese Tots, and $4 Michelob Ultra drafts.

(100 N. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA)

Opening at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

(220 Main St, King of Prussia, PA)

Doors open at 10 am. on both Saturday and Sunday. The game will be on and Phillies fans can take advantage of the Rock n Roll brunch.

The Roosevelt Boulevard location is opening at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Several other locations are opening at 10 a.m.

(901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA)

Opening early Sunday.

(1301 N American St., Philadelphia, PA)

(105 S MacDade Blvd, Glenolden, PA)

(113 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA)

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be breakfast sandwiches on the menu, along with a variety of drink specials.

(5001 Linden Ave., Philadelphia, PA)

(1720 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA)

Hosting watch parties for both games. Opening early Sunday.

(1310 Drury Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107)

The iconic Philadelphia tavern is holding a watch party on Saturday. The fun includes Doyle Dollar Dog Days ($1 hot dogs throughout the game) in honor of bartender John Doyle. There will be 30 beers on tap, and fans can even get a taste of the bar's Phillies-tini (Smirnoff vanilla vodka, pineapple & cranberry juices. It's rimmed in red sugar and garnished with an orange wedge).

On Sunday, McGillin's opens at 11 a.m., serving up $5 bloody marys, bellinis and mimosas from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

(198 W Clinton Ave, Oaklyn, NJ)

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Drink specials include $6 mimosas and bloody marys, $5 Mango Carts and $3.25 domestic bottles and drafts

(148 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA)

(1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA)

Doors open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday's drink specials include $5 mimosas and bloody marys and a specialty brunch menu: Brunch Burger, English Breakfast Platter, Banana French Toast, Biscuits and Gravy, Avocado Toast, Breakfast Quesadilla.

If you are hosting a Phillies watch party and would like to be added to the list, please fill out the form below.